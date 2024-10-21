Bloom Ranch of Acton Invites the Community to the First Annual “Bloom’s Giving Fall Festival”

A Fun-Filled Celebration of Community, Connection, and Fall Traditions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beloved part of Acton’s history, Bloom Ranch is excited to give back to the community by hosting its first-ever “Bloom’s Giving Fall Festival” on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 11 AM to 4 PM PST. This family-friendly festival, hosted by Dr. Bill Releford and his family, will bring the community together for a day of fun, festive activities, and celebration of the fall season.Bloom Ranch has long been a piece of Acton’s charm, and Bloom’s Giving promises to carry that tradition forward with activities for the whole family to enjoy. From hands-on experiences to special fall-themed attractions, the festival offers something for everyone.The Bloom’s Giving Fall Festival marks the beginning of a new tradition—one that celebrates the beauty of the land, the joy of the season, and the strength of the community. Join us for a day of fun, family, and fall magic.Festival-goers can look forward to:- Apple Cider Pressing – Roll up your sleeves and learn how to press your own fresh apple cider! A hands-on experience for the whole family, from produce to a delicious fall drink.- Pumpkin Patch & Decorating – Pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch and get creative at our decorating station, where kids (and adults!) can paint, carve, and embellish their pumpkins.- Music & Entertainment – Enjoy music, adding to the vibrant energy of the day.- Holiday Photo Opportunities – Capture the season with family holiday photos against beautiful fall or holiday-themed backdrops.- Raffle & Prizes – Take part in the community raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes, making the day even more special.- Food Trucks – Savor seasonal fare from local food trucks featuring delicious food and drinks from right here in the community.- Artisan Vendors – Explore booths showcasing handmade crafts and unique products from local artisans, perfect for some early holiday shopping.The festival will also be anchored with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Dr. Bill Releford, marking the start of what’s sure to become a cherished annual tradition at Bloom Ranch. This event is all about coming together—celebrating the season, sharing moments with family and friends, and having fun.“We’re thrilled to invite everyone to Bloom’s Giving,” said Dr. Releford. “Bloom Ranch has always been about more than farming—it’s about creating a space where the community can come together and make memories. This festival is our way of giving back to a place that means so much to us, and we can’t wait to celebrate with all of you.”Bloom Ranch, established in 1891 by the McDougall family, began as a modest sheep ranch in Acton, California. Over time, it transformed into a thriving agricultural hub famous for its peaches and stone fruits. When the Bloom family took ownership in the mid-20th century, they preserved the ranch’s deep-rooted traditions of farming excellence. Now, under the leadership of Dr. Bill Releford, Bloom Ranch continues to flourish, blending its rich historical legacy with a renewed vision for sustainable farming and community involvement.About Bloom Ranch of Acton:Nestled in the heart of Acton, Bloom Ranch is a place where community, tradition, and innovation come together. Under the leadership of Dr. Bill Releford, the ranch has become a hub for sustainable farming, wellness, and gathering. Bloom Ranch offers visitors the chance to reconnect with the land and each other through seasonal events, fresh produce, and meaningful experiences. For more information, visit https://bloomranchofacton.com/

