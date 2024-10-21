Registration for Macao Orchestra’s first outdoor concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn”featuring renowned trumpeter Chris Botti is open

MACAU, October 21 - The concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn”, as part of the Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season, will be held on 16 November (Saturday) at 7:45pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza. Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman, the Macao Orchestra will join hands with internationally renowned Grammy Award winner trumpeter, Chris Botti, to present an outdoor concert that combines pop classics and jazz. Admission is free. Tickets will be distributed through registration and random draw. Registration is open from today until 23 October, at 11:59pm, and each person can register for a maximum of two tickets.

American trumpeter and composer Chris Botti started his career as a professional musician while still at high school. Over the years, he earned widespread recognition with his virtuosity and countless fans. In addition to jazz, he has effortlessly navigated various music genres, including rock, pop and classical music. Since his debut in 1995, Botti won numerous awards, such as the Grammy Award in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category, for his album “Impressions”. The concert “Starry Symphony at the Lawn” is Macao Orchestra’s first outdoor concert on the lawn. The members of the public can enjoy the performance while having a picnic with family and friends, completely different from those in concert halls.

Admission to the concert is free, and tickets will be distributed through registration and random draw. Members of the public must register through the online registration system (www.macauticket.com/enrollment/zh-Hant/programme/P-055166), and each person can register for a maximum of two tickets. Successful applicants can log into the online registration system to check the first-round balloting results from 12pm on 25 October. Ticket collection for the first-round successful applicants is from 12pm on 25 October to 6pm on 4 November. If there are tickets still available after the first-round ticket collection, the system will allocate tickets for the waitlisted applicants according to the sequence of the random draw results. Those not selected in the first-round random draw can check the waiting list via the online registration system from 12pm on 6 November. Ticket collection for successful waitlisted applicants is from 12pm on 6 November to 6pm on 14 November.

The Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., with the support of BOC Macau.

For more information about ticket registration, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website (www.om-macau.org), the “Macao Orchestra” page on Facebook and the official WeChat account “Macao Orchestra”. For enquiries, please call the Macau Ticketing Network hotline at 2855 5555.