36th Macao International Music Festival adds one screening of the film “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” Ryuichi Sakamoto: CODA

MACAU, October 21 - Organized by the Macao Cultural Affairs Bureau, the 36th Macao International Music Festival outreach programme “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” Ryuichi Sakamoto: CODA received an enthusiastic response from the public, tickets for the screening of this film are sold out. An additional screening of the film will be held at 9:30pm on 27 October. Tickets will be on sale simultaneously through the ticket office of the Cinematheque．Passion and online from 12pm on 22 October.

Through the filming of this movie, avant-garde musician, Ryuichi Sakamoto reflects upon his prolific career that spans over four decades, from techno-pop star to Oscar-winning composer. His work and life journey became even more intimately connected after Fukushima’s disaster, when he turned into an iconic figure in Japan’s social movement against nuclear power. In the aftermath of a cancer diagnosis, his haunting environmental awareness led to a resounding new masterpiece.

Tickets for the 36th Macao International Music Festival are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network. Tickets for the outreach activity “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque・Passion” are on sale through the Cinematheque・Passion. Registration for other outreach activities can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account. Seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge.