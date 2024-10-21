Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography officially published

MACAU, October 21 - The launch ceremony and compilation sharing session for Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography was held today (21 October) at the University of Macau (UM). Speaking at the event, Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said that the compilation of Macao Gazetteer is one of the most important cultural projects since the establishment of the Macao SAR. The publication of Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography underscores the Macao SAR’s respect for national tradition and provides support for developing Macao into a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist.

The launch ceremony was officiated by Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR; Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Liu Xianfa, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Ao Ieong U, secretary for social affairs and culture; and Yonghua Song, rector of UM. Nearly one hundred guests, including UM representatives and government officials, attended the event. During the ceremony, the officiating guests presented copies of the Book of Geography to representatives of several local associations and institutions.

In his speech, Chief Executive Ho said that the country attaches great importance to the compilation of local chronicles, therefore the SAR government entrusted UM with the compilation of Macao Gazetteer and included the project in its second five-year plan. Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography is the first gazetteer of Macao completed since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. It covers various aspects of the city, including its history, natural environment, demographic transformations, urban planning, transportation, public utilities, and the status of environmental protection. Ho also expressed hope that the publication of the gazetteer will help foster a sense of belonging to both the country and Macao among Macao residents.

Speaking at the event, Rector Song expressed his gratitude to the experts and scholars from Macao and other places who have done in-depth research on Macao and have experience in compiling local chronicles, various departments of the SAR government, as well as people from different sectors in Macao for their active participation and strong support in the compilation process. He also welcomed all parties to provide feedback and suggestions for the gazetteer.

During the sharing session, members of the compilation committee shared the main contents of Macao Gazetteer Series: Book of Geography. The Book of Geography is divided into two volumes with eight chapters covering different topics. It contains 1.3 million words and 1,500 pages.