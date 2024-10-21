Update 4: Search Continues for VAQ-130 Aviators

As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Navy policy, the identities of the Naval Aviators will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130. “Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our Sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased.”

Personnel on site continue to search the expansive area, recovering debris and planning for the long-term salvage and recovery effort.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

