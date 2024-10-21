LoudCrowd Targets TikTok Shops by Bringing Social Commerce Back to Brand’s eCommerce

LoudCrowd & Xraised

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoudCrowd, a leading creator partnership management platform, is disrupting the social commerce landscape by empowering Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands to move their social commerce from platforms like TikTok Shops and LTK (Like to Know It) back to their own eCommerce sites. By allowing brands to build creator storefronts native to their websites, LoudCrowd is helping businesses create a fully branded and high-conversion shopping experience.

The Brand Challenge

With the rise of social commerce platforms like TikTok Shops, brands are increasingly losing control over their customer experience. Purchases made through these platforms often don’t provide a fully branded interaction, and brands don’t receive crucial retention data. This results in customers with lower lifetime value (LTV) and fewer repeat purchases. For brands built on trust and strong brand equity, the lack of direct customer relationships can lead to reduced overall revenue and wasted brand potential.

Gary Garofalo, CEO and Co-founder of LoudCrowd, explains:

"When someone buys via a TikTok Shop, the brand interaction is minimal. It’s an affiliate selling a product with no real connection to the brand, leading to one-time transactions and no brand loyalty. LoudCrowd solves this by bringing the creator’s content and products directly to the brand’s eCommerce site, keeping the shopping experience fully branded."

The LoudCrowd Solution

LoudCrowd’s innovative approach to social commerce allows brands to create high-converting, personalized storefronts hosted on their own eCommerce platforms. These storefronts showcase the creator's content and favorite products, enhancing the brand’s exposure while maintaining the shopping experience within the brand’s ecosystem. This helps drive higher customer LTVs, as the brand retains control over the customer journey and all associated data.

LoudCrowd’s solution is designed to integrate seamlessly into any eCommerce tech stack. Brands can also benefit from end-to-end creator program tools such as product seeding, discount codes, and personalized creator storefronts.

"Unlike TikTok Shops or LTK, our storefronts ensure that every interaction is fully branded. Consumers get the experience they expect, and brands can nurture relationships with customers through their existing retention tools, making creators a vital revenue channel," adds Garofalo.

Success Stories

LoudCrowd’s platform has already delivered remarkable results. A jewelry brand, Melinda Maria, leveraged LoudCrowd’s creator automation software to support over 1,000 creators, driving $100,000 in monthly sales within nine months. Across the board, conversion rates for brands using LoudCrowd storefronts have shown a 3-5x improvement compared to traditional affiliate links.

Top brands like Wayfair, Sony, and Boohoo have already implemented LoudCrowd’s solution to regain control over social commerce and enhance their creator partnerships. By working with LoudCrowd, these companies are increasing conversion rates and average order values (AOV) while winning back critical revenue channels from third-party platforms.

Key Features of LoudCrowd’s Solution:

• Creator Storefronts: Personalized, shoppable storefronts native to the brand’s eCommerce platform.

• Seamless Integration: Supports any eCommerce tech stack.

• End-to-End Creator Tools: Including product seeding, discount codes, and storefronts to drive creator programs.

• 5x Higher Conversion Rates: Compared to traditional affiliate links.

• High LTV Customers: Direct brand interaction through creator storefronts leads to increased customer retention and value.

Partnerships & Future Outlook

To expand its reach, LoudCrowd has collaborated with leading affiliate and influencer platforms such as CJ, Impact, Rakuten, and Awin. These partnerships allow the integration of LoudCrowd’s storefront technology into existing influencer workflows, enhancing the creator experience and driving better results for brands.

"We didn’t invent attribution or gifting, but we know how to turn creators into a powerful revenue stream for brands. By partnering with top affiliate and influencer platforms, we’re ensuring that our storefront technology becomes a vital part of any brand’s creator strategy," says Garofalo.

As LoudCrowd continues to innovate and transform social commerce, it remains committed to empowering brands to reclaim the consumer experience and drive more value through creator partnerships.

About LoudCrowd

LoudCrowd is the #1 creator partnerships management platform, helping brands build and scale creator programs that drive 5x more direct eCommerce revenue through personalized, high-performing storefronts. By focusing on a fully branded, seamless customer experience, LoudCrowd is transforming how brands approach social commerce. Trusted by leading DTC brands, LoudCrowd is pioneering a new era of creator-driven eCommerce.

About Xraised

Xraised provides viewers with valuable insights into the latest trends and triumphs of entrepreneurship, giving voice to founders driving innovation across the globe. By featuring conversations with industry leaders like Gary Garofalo, Xraised highlights the impactful strategies shaping the future of business.

For more information, visit LoudCrowd.com.

To watch the full interview with Gary Garofalo, visit Xraised.

