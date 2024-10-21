MEC David Maynier message to the #ClassOf2024
I wish all our Western Cape matrics the very best as you begin the matric exams on Monday, 21 October 2024.
You have made it this far, and worked so hard to prepare for this moment, so this is the time to really make your efforts count.
We are so proud of the extra hours you have put into revising your schoolwork, and this is an excellent investment that you have made in your own futures.
Please take a moment to thank your matric teachers during the exam period. They have also worked hard to prepare you for these exams, so your success will be their success, too.
Good luck and remember to always do your very best.
We can’t wait to see what the Class of 2024 will achieve!
