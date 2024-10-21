The Trueness Project and Kereri Girls High School Ink Strategic Partnership for Student Empowerment

Group photo of M Teresa Lawrence (center), President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project, with Md. Tabitha Mogonchi, DHL, Kereri Girls High School Chief Principal and select students contributing to a leadership book, during her trip to Kenya in Sept 2024. Group photo of the student co-authors of the leadership book, with their lead teachers and trainers, after a book writing training session led by Benvictor Makau (Third right, front row), Assistant Director, The Trueness Project. Photo: The Trueness Project. Md. Tabitha Mogonchi, DHL, Chief Principal Kereri Girls High School, showcases her Presidential Heroes Award, which recognizes her as a heroine in the category of National Cohesion. Photo: Tabitha Mogonchi.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a monumental step towards fostering education, leadership, and community empowerment, The Trueness Project is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Kereri Girls High School, located in the heart of Kisii County, Kenya’s Western region.This multifaceted collaboration will enable the school and its over 3,400 students to benefit from the philanthropic endeavors and leadership development initiatives spearheaded by The Trueness Project.Inside the DealThis partnership, established in September 2024, is designed to provide holistic opportunities for the young women at Kereri Girls High School.As part of the collaboration, The Trueness Project donated dozens of books to the school during M. Teresa Lawrence ’s recent tour to Kenya. Teresa, a transformational leader and the President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, has also spearheaded multiple student mentorship sessions in the school.To date, the non-profit organization has visited and conducted three comprehensive mentorship programs aimed at equipping the students with critical leadership and life skills. Additionally, The Trueness Project has regularly donated sanitary pads to the girls, ensuring that they continue their education with dignity and comfort.A Leadership BookThis partnership reaches a new pinnacle with the selection of Kereri Girls as a model high school for The Trueness Project's groundbreaking leadership book-writing initiative. Twenty students from across all Forms are currently contributing chapters to a leadership book, sharing their authentic stories and lived experiences.This initiative represents an incredible platform for these young women to articulate their unique narratives, develop their writing skills, and contribute to a publication that will inspire future generations. The book is scheduled for release in February 2025.Expressing her satisfaction concerning the partnership, M. Teresa Lawrence stated, “Empowering young women goes beyond just providing education; it’s about instilling the confidence and skills they need to become leaders in their communities.By fostering an environment where they can share their stories and develop their voices, we are not only shaping their futures but also creating a ripple effect that can inspire change throughout society. By joining hands, we have the power to transform lives and build a brighter future for all.”Awarded for ImpactMd. Tabitha Mogonchi, DHL, the Chief Principal of Kereri Girls High School, continues to receive accolades for her remarkable leadership. Over the years, Dr. Mogonchi has earned honors for her role in transformational leadership, promoting education and empowering girls in Kisii County and Kenya at large.On 20th October 2024, she was awarded the Heroes Award, a presidential award by the National Heroes Council of Kenya in recognition of her efforts and excellence toward National Cohesion. The recognition happened during the Mashujaa Day national celebrations (an annual event to honor Kenya's heroes and heroines) in the East African country's coastal region of Kwale County.Her passion for social development and excellence has been instrumental in shaping the next generation of female leaders, further underscoring the significance of this partnership. Additionally, she has been leveraging her leadership and public speaking skills to unite communities through peace-related talks for a unified nation.Looking Ahead Benvictor Makau , Assistant Director of The Trueness Project, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “This partnership signifies our commitment to nurturing young women who will not only excel academically but also contribute to the betterment of their communities.We are thrilled to work alongside Dr. Mogonchi and the entire school in this transformative journey. Together, we are ensuring these girls stay in school even during their periods, have leadership books to learn from, and are equipped with the tools they need to lead, innovate, and inspire change.”This partnership between The Trueness Project and Kereri Girls High School is only the beginning. Both institutions are committed to leveraging this collaboration to create more opportunities for student development, community empowerment, and educational advancement.The non-profit congratulates Dr. Mogonchi on her achievements and looks forward to the immense impact this partnership will continue to have on the lives of the students at Kereri Girls and beyond.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to fostering honesty, integrity, and authenticity in individuals and communities. Through philanthropic endeavors, leadership development and mentorship programs, and strategic partnerships, The Trueness Project empowers people to live their truth and positively impact the world. For more information, visit us at https://truenessproject.org About Kereri Girls High SchoolKereri Girls High School, located in Kisii County, Kenya, is dedicated to the education and empowerment of young girls. Renowned for academic excellence and leadership development, the school fosters a supportive environment, encouraging students to pursue their dreams and engage in their communities through curricular and extracurricular activities and mentorship programs.

