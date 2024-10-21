Tables across the State will be partaking in a cannabis infused Thanksgiving thanks to this limited edition cranberry sauce from Suncrafted. The Suncrafted Team Shows How Cranberries and Cannabis Bring People Together

The Middleborough-based cannabis dispensary releases annual infused cranberry sauce in advance of an especially polarizing holiday for many.

Having lived through the most intense presidential election year in recent history, we want to bring something to the holidays that 88% of Americans now agree, can literally be on the table.” — Paul Ofria, CEO

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans will process the presidential election results at the Thanksgiving table in calmer fashion, thanks to the folks at Suncrafted who released their annual infused cranberry sauce. The solventless concentrate-based sauce will be available at some of the best cannabis dispensaries around the State, thereby softening debates for bipartisan families throughout Massachusetts.Suncrafted, a leading producer of sustainable and medicinal cannabis-infused products, has been perfecting their infused cranberry sauce recipe for years. Made with locally sourced cranberries and infused with a carefully selected strain of cannabis, this sauce is not only delicious but also provides a subtle sense of relaxation and calm. It is the perfect addition to any Thanksgiving meal, especially after a year filled with political turmoil."Having lived through the most intense presidential election year in recent history, we want to bring something to the holidays that 88% of Americans now agree, can literally be on the table." says Suncrafted's CEO, Paul Ofria. A Pew Research study conducted in January revealed this overwhelming majority, the highest percentage yet of adult U.S. citizens supporting cannabis legalization.Suncrafted's infused cranberry sauce is available in adult use and medical strength dosages, pursuant to Cannabis Control Commission regulations. In them, medical dispensaries are required to guarantee patient-centered products, as well as for the adult use market. All infused products in Massachusetts dispensaries also comes with certified independent third party test results to ensure dosing accuracy. As one of a handful of dispensaries dedicated to growing the medical market, Suncrafted is known as the best cannabis dispensary in the region for patient access and medically focused products.The sauce is made with pureed cranberries, like the company's all natural cranberry gummy, that are harvested from local bogs throughout Plymouth County. The fruit's history is long in the region, having been in the diet of the indigenous Wampanoag tribe and English settlers, and a major component of the region's economy for over a hundred years. Sourcing products from local inputs is a Company goal in part to reduce its impact on the environment.Dispensaries interested in carrying the sauce for their local customers are asked to contact Suncrafted's wholesale team early by emailing wholesale@hhgma.com, because supplies are limited for the holiday release. Consumers and patients will be able to enjoy Suncrafted infused cranberry sauce as November 2, at the Company's Middleborough dispensary off Exit 8 on Route 495. Follow the Company on instagram @suncraftedma to learn of its official announcements, or check the menu at suncraftedma.com for availability. Suncrafted does not guarantee Thanksgiving conversations will be easy this year, but food will again be the focus with its infused cranberry sauce on the table.Suncrafted is the retail, sustainable and consumer facing brand of Holistic Health Group, Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis production and sales facility. The Company focuses on utilizing energy saving practices like outdoor and greenhouse cultivation, solventless extractions, and reduced and reusable packaging. Its local focus is to demonstrate the best cannabis dispensary practices in terms of affordable, sustainable, high quality and low impact products for medically focused and natural-minded patients and consumers.

