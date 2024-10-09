Cannabis in Long Term Care Facilities – Massachusetts Business Plans for Federal Rescheduling

HHG and Tim McNamara hosted a seminar on cannabis in long term care and the Silverleaf program at the Portland Regency Hotel & Spa in Maine. Long term care administrators listened to remarks from McNamara, on protocols for cannabis to be introduced in their facilities.

Cannabis to be available in hospitals, skillled nursing and hospice facilities.

As someone who has worked with institutionalized patients in the field, getting cannabis to replace antipsychotic medications is one of the first goals on my list.” — Tim McNamara, President

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Health Group, Inc. (“HHG”) talked cannabis in healthcare at the New England Alliance Fall Regional Conference , where long term care administrators and other medical professionals gathered in the Forest City on Friday.HHG, a New England leader in cannabis medicine development, attended the conference this season for a timely introduction to traditional medicine professionals. After recommendation from the United States Health and Human Services agency, the DEA will hold a hearing in December on the rescheduling of cannabis from I to III, opening access to thousands of healthcare facilities nationwide for the first time in the nation’s history. Thirty-eight states currently regulate cannabis sales in some form, but present complications with federal law prevent distribution in any U.S. healthcare facilities.The change is expected to result in a vastly better quality of life for many patients, particularly residents in long term care facilities who are largely unable to independently access cannabis. An older population on average, these residents also represent the pinnacle demographic that would benefit most from cannabis therapies. Registered medical cannabis users' average age is in the 50-60 year demographic, and frequently cite common conditions like insomnia or pain from inflammation.But cannabis researchers and businesses alike aren’t just focusing on fixing common issues, and that’s what excites Tim McNamara, HHG’s President, who references studies on dementia, cancer and even bone re-growth in his seminar: “The science is exciting, and those of us who’ve spent time working with cannabis patients are very optimistic about healthcare changes in the next two years, with this new form of access. As someone who has worked with institutionalized patients in the field, getting cannabis to replace antipsychotic medications is one of the first goals on my list.” Attendees to the conference were professionals who manage facilities throughout the region, and echoed the need for access to cannabis in nursing homes , as they're already experiencing this reality now with many admissions from existing cannabis users and patients on the rise.Federal rescheduling will require state-licensed cannabis businesses like HHG to apply for a DEA manufacturing or research license, but states like Maine and Massachusetts are already ahead in many respects. Massachusetts, for example, enacted regulations that allow dispensaries to distribute directly to hospitals, long term care and hospice facilities. McNamara explained how “Silverleaf,” his company’s education and medicine program, was built to support these institutions as with non-smoking, non-vaping, clinically focused products.And while these early developments under rescheduling are significant, they are merely the start of a pivotal period in healthcare. Only now will new doctors begin to learn in their curriculum of the plant’s traditional and modern uses, and the endocannabinoid system. But early models like that of HHG, working collaboratively with innovative and compassionate facilities, accelerate the process for patients in need.Holistic Health Group, Inc. is the leading medical cannabis producer and seller for sustainably produced medicinal products. Its Silverleaf brand provides cannabis education to aging and health provider populations, and products tailored to their needs. Its products feature holistically derived formulations for natural medicinal and therapeutic value, and limit the use of isolates, solvents and artificial lighting that permeate the cannabis industry. HHG's genetics partner, Viking Vines, is active in locating the necessary genetics to continue these goals. The company's headquarters are in Middleborough at the Suncrafted adult use and medical dispensary , where its products are found, as well as at other dispensaries throughout the State. Skilled nursing facilities, hospice centers, hospitals and those interested in providing medical cannabis in healthcare are encouraged to email silverleaf@hhgma.com or call 1-833-786-2723 for more information.

