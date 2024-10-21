Launching new postage paid postcards and postcard packs

MACAU, October 21 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue four new postage paid postcards with the images of A-Ma Cultural Village, Our Lady of Carmel Church, Taipa Houses and Pak Tai Temple. They will be available for sale at the General Post Office, all post offices and the Communications Museum Shop on 23rd October, 2024. The postage paid postcards priced at MOP10.00 each can be sent to every corner of the world without stamps.

In addition to the four new postage paid postcards, CTT has previously issued eight postage paid postcards that feature local attractions. They have all been well received by the public. For the convenience of purchase and collection, CTT is launching three sets of selected postcards. Each set, with a cover and priced at MOP40.00, contains four postage paid postcards sold at MOP10.00 each.