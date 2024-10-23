Submit Release
Dr. Mayank Agarwal Discusses the Importance of Heart Health for Athletes on Great Day Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent headlines have shown that even top athletes in prime physical condition are susceptible to serious heart issues. This serves as a crucial reminder that heart health is vital for everyone. Whether you are a top-tier athlete or someone who enjoys a casual workout, heart issues can arise unexpectedly.

Dr. Mayank Agarwal from Modern Heart and Vascular Institute recently appeared on Great Day Houston with Deborah Duncan on KHOU 11 News to offer crucial advice for athletes. During the segment, he highlighted the importance of understanding the unique cardiovascular risks that athletes face. He also discussed surprising heart health insights in a post-COVID world, emphasizing the need for regular heart screenings, particularly for those engaging in high-intensity sports, to ensure that potential issues are identified early.

Dr. Agarwal addressed common signs that athletes should be aware of, such as unexplained shortness of breath, chest pain during exercise, and unusual fatigue. By being proactive and seeking medical advice, athletes can better protect their heart health and continue to perform at their best.

Dr. Agarwal has a particular interest in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventative cardiology, and quality improvement. As a cardiovascular provider in Houston, he firmly believes in shared decision-making and patient education to empower his patients to make the best decisions for their health. His ultimate goal is to deliver value-based and compassionate care to the community.

For consultations or appointments with Dr. Mayank Agarwal at Modern Heart and Vascular, please call (832) 644-8930. To schedule online, visit our website at www.modernheartandvascular.com.

Cardiovascular Disease in Athletes | Dr. Mayank Agarwal Explains

