St. Albans Barracks / LSA
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2006861
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2024 at approximately 1158 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 104 / VT Route 128 in the town of Fairfax
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Michael Carpenter
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
CHARGES: LSA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 128 and Route 104 in the town of Fairfax. One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene but was located on a later date. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being operated by Michael Carpenter of Essex, VT at the time of the crash. Carpenter was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
