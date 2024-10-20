Submit Release
News Search

There were 74 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,527 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2006861

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2024 at approximately 1158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 104 / VT Route 128 in the town of Fairfax

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Michael Carpenter                                

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

CHARGES: LSA

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 128 and Route 104 in the town of Fairfax. One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene but was located on a later date. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being operated by Michael Carpenter of Essex, VT at the time of the crash. Carpenter was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

  

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more