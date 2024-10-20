St. Albans Barracks / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2006861

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2024 at approximately 1158 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 104 / VT Route 128 in the town of Fairfax

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Michael Carpenter

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

CHARGES: LSA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 128 and Route 104 in the town of Fairfax. One of the vehicles involved in the crash left the scene but was located on a later date. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being operated by Michael Carpenter of Essex, VT at the time of the crash. Carpenter was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993