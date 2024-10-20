Georgians Who Lost Income Due to Storms May Be Eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

ATLANTA – Employees or self-employed Georgians who became unemployed as a direct consequence of Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene may be eligible to receive Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Receiving this assistance does not affect your ability to apply for or receive other FEMA assistance.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance is a FEMA-funded, state managed federal program that helps workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a direct result of a disaster declared by the President. Unlike regular state unemployment insurance, it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees, and others who are not eligible under the state's program.

In Georgia, the deadlines to apply depend on the disaster declaration dates.

For Tropical Storm Debby:

Nov. 25 for residents in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties.

For Hurricane Helene:

Dec. 2 for residents in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler counties.

for residents in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Pierce, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler counties. Dec. 3 for residents in Effingham, Elbert, Rabun and Tift counties.

for residents in Effingham, Elbert, Rabun and Tift counties. Dec. 6 for residents in Brantley, Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Dodge, Fulton, Glynn, Hancock, Long, McIntosh, Newton, Thomas, Warren and Wayne counties.

Additional counties may be added at a later date. Please visit the Georgia Department of Labor Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance page to learn what you need to file an application and see a list of disaster-related benefit facts.

To apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Georgians must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the Georgia Department of Labor website at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any GDOL career center. Only those who are ineligible for regular unemployment insurance can be considered eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance benefits.

The Georgia Department of Labor will notify you if you are eligible to file for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Income verification may be required when applying for these benefits. People should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings includes copies of the most recently completed income tax returns, quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

For additional information on Disaster Unemployment Assistance, visit dol.georgia.gov or call the Georgia Department of Labor toll-free customer service line at 1-877-709-8185.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4821 and fema.gov/disaster/4830. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.