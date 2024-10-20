Royalton Barracks / Theft

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 24B2005073

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks                

CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 @1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: “Something Wicked” Bethel, VT

 

VIOLATIONS: Retail Theft

 

 

ACCUSED: Jessica Barakat                                           

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Something Wicked

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On October 16th at approximately 1300, Vermont State Police received a report from the Something Wicked shop on Main St. in Bethel, VT advising of a shoplifting incident.

Troopers were able to locate Jessica Barakat (44) in her home on 10/19/2024. During the investigation, it was determined Barakat had shoplifted from “Something Wicked”.

 

Barakat was issued a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court for the above offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/24 @ 0830 hours       

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

