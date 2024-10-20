Royalton Barracks / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2005073

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 @1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: “Something Wicked” Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jessica Barakat

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

VICTIM: Something Wicked

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 16th at approximately 1300, Vermont State Police received a report from the Something Wicked shop on Main St. in Bethel, VT advising of a shoplifting incident.

Troopers were able to locate Jessica Barakat (44) in her home on 10/19/2024. During the investigation, it was determined Barakat had shoplifted from “Something Wicked”.

Barakat was issued a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/24 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.