Royalton Barracks / Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2005073
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 10/11/2024 @1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: “Something Wicked” Bethel, VT
VIOLATIONS: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jessica Barakat
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
VICTIM: Something Wicked
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 16th at approximately 1300, Vermont State Police received a report from the Something Wicked shop on Main St. in Bethel, VT advising of a shoplifting incident.
Troopers were able to locate Jessica Barakat (44) in her home on 10/19/2024. During the investigation, it was determined Barakat had shoplifted from “Something Wicked”.
Barakat was issued a citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
