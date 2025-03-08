VSP investigates fatal crash on I-91 in Rockingham

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates fatal crash on I-91 in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vermont (Saturday, March 8, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning, March 8, 2025, on Interstate 91 in the town of Rockingham.

The crash was reported at 9:43 a.m. near mile marker 33 northbound. Initial on-scene investigation by VSP indicates a passenger vehicle with four occupants rear-ended a fuel tanker truck. One occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. A juvenile was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with critical, life-threatening injuries. A second juvenile and another adult were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fuel tanker was uninjured.

Road conditions were reported to be slick at the time of the crash. Several other unrelated minor crashes and slide-offs also occurred in the area during this time period. No injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were closed following the crash.

This investigation involves VSP troopers including members of the Crash Reconstruction Team, with assistance from the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division. Northbound I-91 will re-open as soon as possible. Motorists should proceed with caution, plan for possible delays in the area, and drive with patience.

No additional details are available at this time. Troopers will issue a complete news release regarding this crash as soon as possible.

- 30 -