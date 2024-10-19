Submit Release
Update 3: Search Continues for VAQ-130 Aviators

 

Personnel on site are methodically searching an expansive area, evaluating debris and searching for information in the snow-covered, wilderness environment.Finding the aircrew continues to be our primary focus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The U.S. Navy will continue to provide updates. More information is available on NAS Whidbey Island's website and official social media accounts.

