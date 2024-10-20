Georgia DNR Opens Application Period for 2025 Youth Career Academy

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications now through Nov. 15 for its 2025 Career Academy, a week-long summer camp for current 10th and 11th graders interested in exploring careers in natural resources management.

The academy will take place July 20-26, 2025, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield and the Jekyll 4-H Center on Jekyll Island.

The DNR Career Academy will give students a chance to learn about a variety of natural resources careers, including habitat stewardship, law enforcement, state parks hospitality, fisheries and wildlife management, and coastal conservation. They will work alongside field professionals and receive hands-on training from game wardens, park managers, and wildlife, fisheries, and marine technicians and biologists. Students will also travel across the state visiting wildlife management areas, state parks, fish hatcheries, historic sites, and Georgia's coast.

In addition to learning about natural resources careers, students will have the opportunity to make connections with current DNR employees and learn about their career paths. Students may also choose to earn dual enrollment credit that can be used in Fish and Wildlife and Conservation programs at many technical colleges.

"The DNR Career Academy is a great opportunity for students to learn about the many different and exciting careers that are available in natural resources management," said Walter Rabon, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "Students will have the chance to work alongside experienced professionals and gain valuable hands-on experience. We encourage all interested students to apply."

The application period for the 2025 DNR Career Academy closes on November 15, 2024. Students must apply online at GaDNR.org/CareerAcademy.

