Edamam To Offer Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Data on Snowflake

Edamam offers access to data from its Food Analytics and Recipe Trends product which tracks on a monthly basis foods or food combinations that are trending among recipe creators. The Food Analytics and Recipe Trends Analysis product tracks over 500,000 recipes that span more than 500 recipe creators, including top notch food media sites and a large number of food bloggers. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

Edamam joins the Snowflake Data Exchange to offer a unique dataset of trending foods and combinations of foods in the English language recipe web.

Edamam detects early trends to help grocery retailers, food manufacturers, and food service companies understand what items will become wanted and popular.” — Victor Penev

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a leading provider of food and nutrition data to food, health, and wellness companies becomes the newest partner on the Snowflake Data Exchange. The company will offer access to data from its Food Analytics and Recipe Trends product which tracks on a monthly basis foods or food combinations that are trending among recipe creators. The data can help grocery stores and food manufacturers get an insight into future shopper preferences so they can react by changing product formulations, creating new packed food products, or opening shelf space for trending ingredients in stores.

The dataset provided on the Snowflake Data Exchange includes top 20 most trending foods for the last 6 months together with information for their trend data for the last 6 months. The recipe population observed includes over 1000 websites and 300,000 recipes updated monthly.

Edamam’s data also includes information about the top 20 food combinations for each of the trending foods. They represent the top co-occurrences of the trending food with other foods in the recipes observed.

“Edamam detects early trends to help grocery retailers, food manufacturers, and food service companies understand what items will become wanted and popular,” explained Victor Penev, Edamam’s CEO and Founder.

Specifically, the business needs addressed by Edamam’s dataset are:

• Demand Forecasting for grocery stores to identify items which become trending and appropriately stock and order them.

• Market Analysis for food manufacturer and early indication of emerging trends in food combinations, tastes or flavors. This helps product ideation and market positioning.

• Quantitative Analysis for food service companies -- Edamam can provide raw data on recipes included in the dataset, their ingredients as well as the cuisines and dish types of the recipes. This allows to the customer to explore taste and food combination trends in conjunction with cuisine and dish type.

“We believe this is a unique product that complements well other existing solutions to forecast food buyer behaviors by providing a different set of data.” added Victor Penev.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.