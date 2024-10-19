FEMA Assistance for Hurricane Helene in South Carolina Tops $150M

As of Oct. 19, FEMA has approved more than $154 million in federal disaster assistance to help more than 211,047 South Carolina households recover from Hurricane Helene. This includes:

More than $11 million in housing grants to help pay for home repair, home replacement and rental assistance for temporary housing.

More than $142 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to help pay for personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs, such as moving and storage fees, transportation, childcare, and medical and dental expenses.

FEMA has completed more than 23,000 home inspections for Hurricane Helene survivors. Along with state and federal partners, nine Disaster Recovery Centers have been opened with more to come in affected areas.

In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has received 302 claims from South Carolina policyholders and has paid out $213,000.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation who were affected by Hurricane Helene are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance at this time. Residents can apply for FEMA assistance in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. (This is the fastest way to apply.)

In person at any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 29169).

On your phone using the FEMA mobile app.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages. The telephone line is open every day. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link. FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.