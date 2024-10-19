Yemen: journalist sentenced to death by Houthi-controlled group

The NUJ and IFJ have urged a reversal of the sentence and an end to the intimidation of journalists through the country’s judiciary.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the death sentence handed to Taha Ahmed Rashid Al-Maamari by a Houthi-controlled court.

Al-Maamari, owner of media companies Yemen Digital Media and Yemen Live for Media Production and Satellite Broadcasting, was sentenced on 24 September on fabricated charges in Yemen’s capital Sana’a.

In 2018, Al-Maamari’s offices were raided by an armed group under the pretext that the journalist supported the ‘aggression’ by a party in conflict with Yemen. Last month’s ruling also ordered the confiscation of Al-Maamari’s properties in Yemen and abroad. The media owner has lived in Spain since 2015.

The Yemeni Journalists’ Syndicate (YJS) has expressed its full support with Al-Maamari rejecting the verdict as an “unjust ruling.”

The Syndicate added:

“We denounce the use of the judiciary as a tool to target media institutions and journalists, dragging them into the country’s ongoing conflicts with the aim of seizing their assets and intimidating those working and investing in the media sector.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We condemn the tactics carried out by the de facto authorities in Sana’a, including the arbitrary sentencing against our colleague Al-Maamari, which only seeks to prevent journalists from doing their jobs and to discourage media owners from investing in the media industry in Yemen. We call on the international community and journalists’ groups across the world to advocate for overturning the unjust ruling and campaigning for the release of all imprisoned journalists in the country.”

