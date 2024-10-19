St. Albans Barracks / LSA and False Reports to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007560

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2024 at 0556 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Oakland Station Road / Conger Road in the town of Georgia.

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and False Reports to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Devron Monahan

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

CHARGES: LSA

ACCUSED: Ryan Powers

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

CHARGES: False Reports to Law Enforcement

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Oakland Station Road and Conger Road in the town of Georgia. It was reported that two males from the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Three occupants remained in the vehicle at the time and were transported to the Northwestern Medical Center. Two of the occupants sustained moderate injuries and one sustained serious injuries.

The two males were located shortly after by members of the Georgia Fire Department. The two males were identified as Devron Monahan (27) and Ryan Powers (25). Investigation revealed Monahan was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash and then fled the scene. Investigation also revealed that Powers was a passenger in the vehicle, fled the scene, and provided false information to Law Enforcement. Both were issued citations to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours to answer the relative charges shown above.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993