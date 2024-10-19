Paris Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

HENRY COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad into a CyberTip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has resulted in the arrest of a Paris man.

On October 18th, TBI agents along with Homeland Security Investigations, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Harrison Lane, in Paris. During the search, TBI agents seized multiple devices.

Brandon Gene Collier (DOB 03/31/1989) was taken into custody and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. Collier is booked in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.