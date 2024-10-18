Senate Resolution 353 Printer's Number 1961
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1961
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
353
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, ROBINSON, J. WARD, BROOKS, DUSH, HAYWOOD,
CULVER, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, COLEMAN, COSTA, DILLON,
MILLER, PHILLIPS-HILL AND CAPPELLETTI, OCTOBER 18, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of October 2024 as "Down Syndrome
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in
approximately 1 in every 640 births; and
WHEREAS, The most common form of Down syndrome, trisomy 21,
is due to an error in cell division just prior to or during
conception, with the 21st chromosome dividing in three instead
of two, resulting in 47 chromosomes per cell instead of 46; and
WHEREAS, While most data on the matter are estimates updated
from infrequently reassessed studies, the total population of
individuals living with Down syndrome in the United States is
believed to be in the hundreds of thousands; and
WHEREAS, Thanks to advances in medical treatments and
continuing research, life expectancy for individuals with Down
syndrome has increased from 10 years of age in 1960 to nearly 60
years of age today according to the most recent United States
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates; and
