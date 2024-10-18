Senate Resolution 354 Printer's Number 1962
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1962
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
354
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, DUSH, CULVER, BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, J. WARD,
VOGEL AND COSTA, OCTOBER 18, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 6 through 12, 2024, January 12 through 18,
2025, and April 6 through 12, 2025, as "PIAA Officials
Appreciation Weeks" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The observance of "PIAA Officials Appreciation
Weeks" serves to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of
the more than 13,000 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic
Association (PIAA) registered officials for interscholastic
athletics; and
WHEREAS, The PIAA Board of Directors announced that October 6
through 12, 2024, will mark the first of three "PIAA Officials
Appreciation Weeks" taking place this year; and
WHEREAS, The appreciation week for winter sports officials
will take place January 12 through 18, 2025, and for spring
sports officials will take place April 6 through 12, 2025; and
WHEREAS, The PIAA will promote the appreciation weeks and
requests its member schools to do the same because having a game
would not be possible without officials; and
WHEREAS, PIAA officials make a difference in the lives of
