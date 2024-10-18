Senate Resolution 354 Printer's Number 1962

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1962

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

354

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, DUSH, CULVER, BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, J. WARD,

VOGEL AND COSTA, OCTOBER 18, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 18, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 6 through 12, 2024, January 12 through 18,

2025, and April 6 through 12, 2025, as "PIAA Officials

Appreciation Weeks" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The observance of "PIAA Officials Appreciation

Weeks" serves to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of

the more than 13,000 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic

Association (PIAA) registered officials for interscholastic

athletics; and

WHEREAS, The PIAA Board of Directors announced that October 6

through 12, 2024, will mark the first of three "PIAA Officials

Appreciation Weeks" taking place this year; and

WHEREAS, The appreciation week for winter sports officials

will take place January 12 through 18, 2025, and for spring

sports officials will take place April 6 through 12, 2025; and

WHEREAS, The PIAA will promote the appreciation weeks and

requests its member schools to do the same because having a game

would not be possible without officials; and

WHEREAS, PIAA officials make a difference in the lives of

