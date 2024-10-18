Senate Resolution 359 Printer's Number 1967
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - under subsection (a), the presiding officer shall recognize the
Minority Leader, who may interrogate the person. The Minority
Leader shall direct each question to the person, and the person
shall answer or recognize counsel to answer the question.
(c) Chair of standing committee.--Upon completion of the
interrogation under subsection (a) and any interrogation under
subsection (b), the presiding officer shall recognize the Chair
of the standing committee from which the subpoena was issued,
who may interrogate the person. The Chair shall direct each
question to the person, and the person shall answer or recognize
counsel to answer the question.
(d) Minority Chair of standing committee.--Upon completion
of any interrogation under subsection (c), the presiding officer
shall recognize the Minority Chair of the standing committee
from which the subpoena was issued, who may interrogate the
person. The Minority Chair shall direct each question to the
person, and the person shall answer or recognize counsel to
answer the question.
(e) Minority Leader for second time.--Upon completion of any
interrogations under subsections (c) and (d), upon request, the
presiding officer shall recognize the Minority Leader for a
second opportunity to interrogate the person.
(f) Majority Leader for second time.--At the conclusion of
any interrogations under subsections (c), (d) and (e), upon
request, the presiding officer shall recognize the Majority
Leader for a second opportunity to interrogate the person.
(g) Conclusion.--At the conclusion of all interrogations,
the Sergeant-at-Arms shall come to the well of the Senate and
shall escort the person and counsel from the Senate.
Section 5. Scope of interrogation.
