Senate Resolution 359 Printer's Number 1967

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - under subsection (a), the presiding officer shall recognize the

Minority Leader, who may interrogate the person. The Minority

Leader shall direct each question to the person, and the person

shall answer or recognize counsel to answer the question.

(c) Chair of standing committee.--Upon completion of the

interrogation under subsection (a) and any interrogation under

subsection (b), the presiding officer shall recognize the Chair

of the standing committee from which the subpoena was issued,

who may interrogate the person. The Chair shall direct each

question to the person, and the person shall answer or recognize

counsel to answer the question.

(d) Minority Chair of standing committee.--Upon completion

of any interrogation under subsection (c), the presiding officer

shall recognize the Minority Chair of the standing committee

from which the subpoena was issued, who may interrogate the

person. The Minority Chair shall direct each question to the

person, and the person shall answer or recognize counsel to

answer the question.

(e) Minority Leader for second time.--Upon completion of any

interrogations under subsections (c) and (d), upon request, the

presiding officer shall recognize the Minority Leader for a

second opportunity to interrogate the person.

(f) Majority Leader for second time.--At the conclusion of

any interrogations under subsections (c), (d) and (e), upon

request, the presiding officer shall recognize the Majority

Leader for a second opportunity to interrogate the person.

(g) Conclusion.--At the conclusion of all interrogations,

the Sergeant-at-Arms shall come to the well of the Senate and

shall escort the person and counsel from the Senate.

Section 5. Scope of interrogation.

20240SR0359PN1967 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30