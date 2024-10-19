RE: one-lane, 91 N MM75.4 (Norwich)

The closed lane of 91 N in Norwich has been reopened.

Please drive carefully.

Subject: one-lane, 91 N MM75.4 (Norwich)

Interstate 91 northbound has been reduced to one lane in the area of MM75.4 (Norwich) due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

