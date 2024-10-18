Military Leaders Strengthen Indo-Pacific Partnerships During Guam, Hawaii Visit

he visit focused on regional security and stability, as well as the defense of American interests and our allies and partners.

“The United States has always been and remains a Pacific power,” said Mancinelli. “American prosperity and security depend on free and open oceans, and Guam is a strategic hub for critically important activity for the Navy and for our Department of Defense.”

During his visit to Guam, Mancinelli and Rosenblum met with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Governor Joshua Tenorio to express appreciation for their continued support of the military, service members, and their families.

“I’m grateful for the close partnership that the Department of Defense shares with Governor Guerrero, Lieutenant Governor Tenorio, and other local leaders on island. Together, we are committed to ensuring that Guam remains secure and resilient,” said Mancinelli. “So I thank the Governor and the Chamorro people for their contributions to U.S. national security, and for their strong and consistent support of the military presence on Guam.”

The Governor discussed her priorities, emphasizing defense and the importance of balancing community needs with national security demands.

“Our administration remains fully committed to promoting peace and stability in the region, with a primary focus on ensuring Guam’s security in the face of growing threats,” said Leon Guerrero. “The relationships we’ve established with the Department of Defense and our federal partners create a strong foundation for advocating for the needs of the people of Guam while navigating the unprecedented military expansion on the island. It is vital that we continue building upon these partnerships, from our local federal and DoD collaborators to INDOPACOM and the Pentagon.”

Lt. Governor Tenorio added, “While we understand that the Department of Defense may not have statutory authority over some of our needs, they can serve as advocates in securing other federally funded resources, including congressional authorizations and appropriations that are essential for the people of Guam.”

Mancinelli discussed the ways in which the Department of Defense will continue to work together with the Governor’s office to understand how the military build-up on Guam can be done in partnership with the on-island community.

He added, “We won’t do anything about Guam without Guam.”

The acting UNSECNAV’s engagements in Guam also included meetings with Commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) Rear Adm. Greg Huffman; Commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Rear Adm. Brent DeVore; Guam Del. James Moylan; and leaders from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force. He also spoke with service members at Naval Base Guam, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Task Force Talon’s Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) site, Andersen Air Force Base, and met with the Armed Forces Committee of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

During his time in Guam, Mancinelli and Rosenblum received updates on infrastructure, missile defense, housing, schools, shipbuilding, recruiting, and Typhoon Mawar recovery. The Acting UNSECNAV highlighted the Department of the Navy’s commitment to quality of life initiatives and the essential role Guam plays in Indo-Pacific defense efforts.

“Guam is part of the U.S. homeland. It is physically closer to Beijing than Hawaii,” said Mancinelli. “Our efforts here are designed to deter regional aggression and safeguard the interests of the United States as well as our allies and partners. If deterrence fails, we will fight from Guam, and we will fight for Guam.”

In Hawaii, Mancinelli and Rosenblum met with senior military leaders, including Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. Stephen Koehler; Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Lt. Gen. James Glynn; U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief of Staff Major Gen. Joel Carey; and Director, Maritime Headquarters and Theater Sustainment, U.S. Pacific Fleet Rear Adm. Christopher Nash. Mancinelli received operational briefings, visited local commands, and toured installations, meeting with Navy, Marine, Army, and Air Force personnel.

At the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Mancinelli was briefed on experimentation, capabilities, and training to further enhance maneuver and maritime operations. He and Ms. Rosenbaum also toured Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), where Mancinelli received an update on construction efforts to modernize the yard’s infrastructure. He also observed submarine maintenance and spoke with ASC [formerly known as the Australian Submarine Corporation] employees conducting training at the shipyard as part of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership.

“AUKUS is crucial to enhancing our maritime capabilities,” Mancinelli explained. “The Navy is working closely with our partners to help Australia develop, operate, and maintain its own sovereign, conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines – a generational opportunity to strengthen our alliance. It was excited for me to speak with the growing number of Australian engineers and craftsmen working alongside Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard’s experts to learn how to maintain the cutting-edge technology on U.S. Navy fast attack submarines.”

Mancinelli and Rosenblum also met with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Commander of the Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, as well as Deputy Commander NCTF-RH Rear Adm. Marc Williams. They discussed environmental assessments, water monitoring initiatives, and the Navy’s commitment to close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks designated the Under Secretary of the Navy as DoD’s Lead Senior Defense Official for Guam in January. In this capacity, Mancinelli is responsible for engaging key leaders in Guam; providing oversight, advocacy, and support to Commander, Joint Region Marianas in the execution of its installation management mission; and aligning efforts across DoD to meet operational and resourcing requirements consistent with the National Defense Strategy, while developing and delivering new capabilities to meet logistics, environmental and infrastructure requirements.

This was Mancinelli’s first official visit to Guam and Hawaii as Acting Under Secretary of the Navy.