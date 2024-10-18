Manchin Announces $50 Million for West Virginia Power Grid Updates

Charleston, WV- Today, Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, announced that First Energy will receive a $50 million award from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program to increase the reliability of electric power in West Virginia and surrounding states. The funding was provided by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is the third award from this program directly benefiting West Virginia.

“Modernizing our state’s power grid is critical to ensuring the Mountain State has energy it needs,” said Chairman Manchin. “Thanks to my Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are building a more reliable power grid to lower electric bills and improve the lives of West Virginians while also creating good paying jobs.”

Other GRIP Program Awards secured by Chairman Manchin for West Virginia:

