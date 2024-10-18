FEMA Providing Financial Support for Survivors and Communities as Hurricane Response and Recovery Efforts Continue

The Biden-Harris Administration has approved more than $1.8 billion in federal assistance for individuals and communities affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell continues to lead the federal response, working in coordination with state and local partners to ensure that survivors receive the resources they need to jumpstart their recovery.

Currently, FEMA has deployed more than 4,800 personnel to the affected areas, contributing to a total of over 7,500 federal responders who are working together to support state and local governments in their recovery efforts. FEMA personnel on the ground are actively coordinating with local officials, conducting damage assessments, and helping individuals apply for disaster assistance programs.

Federal assistance for those affected by the hurricanes includes $722 million to support survivors with housing repairs, personal property replacement and other essential recovery efforts. Additionally, over $1.1 billion has been approved for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which are necessary to save lives, protect public health and prevent further damage to public and private property.

Applying for assistance is a critical first step towards recovery. Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida (Helene), Florida (Milton), North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. Individuals affected by the hurricanes are encouraged to apply as soon as they are able to by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the fastest way to get an application started. Individuals can also apply using the FEMA App, calling 1-800-621-3362 or in person at a local Disaster Recovery Center. Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected communities can provide survivors with in-person help on their applications and answer questions. Center locations can be found at FEMA.gov/DRC. FEMA also has Disaster Survivor Assistance team members in the field supporting survivors and helping them with the application process.

Federal assistance for individuals may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property from previous disasters, whether they received FEMA funds or not, are still eligible to apply for and receive assistance for other federally declared disasters.

FEMA also works with private sector vendors to fulfill critical disaster response needs. The agency contracts with local businesses in affected areas when practical and feasible. Companies interested in doing business with FEMA should follow the steps outlined on the agency’s Doing Business with FEMA webpage . FEMA will only engage with businesses through the formal federal procurement process and solicitations sent directly to individual FEMA staff will not be processed.

For those affected by Hurricane Helene, FEMA has approved over $1.1 billion in assistance. This includes $655 million in assistance for individuals and families, along with more than $518 million for debris removal and efforts to protect public health and safety. In response to Hurricane Milton, FEMA has approved more than $671 million in assistance, with $67 million allocated for individuals and families and over $604 million for debris removal and safety measures.

To support response and recovery efforts, FEMA delivered over 12.6 million meals and 13.1 million liters of water to states impacted by Helene. For Milton, FEMA delivered more than 2.8 million meals and 1.8 million liters of water to Florida.

FEMA continues to open Disaster Recovery Centers in affected communities, offering in-person assistance, information on available resources and help with FEMA assistance applications. Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are also on the ground in all affected states, helping survivors apply for aid and connect with additional resources from state, local, federal, and voluntary agencies. As of today, FEMA now has 40 Disaster Recovery Centers open and 850 Disaster Survivor Assistance team members on the ground supporting community members.

Support for North Carolina

As ongoing response efforts continue in western North Carolina, FEMA has approved over $108 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 82,000 households.

More than 3,500 applicants who cannot return home are staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Shelter numbers remain steady, with 13 shelters housing just over 520 occupants.

Commodity distribution, mass feeding and hydration operations remain in areas of western North Carolina. Voluntary organizations are supporting feeding operations with bulk food and water deliveries coming via truck and aircraft.

Residents can visit: ncdps.gov/Helene to get information and additional assistance.

to get information and additional assistance. Residents can get in touch with loved ones by calling 2-1-1 or visiting unitedwaync.org to add them to search and rescue efforts.

There are over 402 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also 10 Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Marion, Sylva and Waynesville where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

In response to Helene, FEMA has approved over $253 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 81,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $330 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work. In response to Milton, FEMA has approved over $67 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 84,000 households. Additionally, FEMA has approved more than $604 million in Public Assistance for debris removal and emergency work. There are 46 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities to provide support. There are also 14 Disaster Recovery Centers now open supporting survivors from Debby, Helene and Milton where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Centers are in Bradenton, Branford (2), Brooksville, Glen Saint Mary, Homosassa, Lake City, Largo, Live Oak, Madison, Old Town, Perry, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and Tampa. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

Support for South Carolina

FEMA has approved over $146 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 151,000 households.

There are 99 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also four Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Anderson, Easley, Greenville and North Augusta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents with questions on Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133. Residents who are dependent on medical equipment at home and who are without power due to Helene may be eligible for a medical needs shelter. Call the state’s Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for more information.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has approved over $131 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 125,000 households.

There are 185 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also six Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Augusta, Douglas, Lyons, Midway, Sandersville and Valdosta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene .

Support for Virginia

To date, FEMA has approved over $5.3 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 1,700 households.

There are about 73 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There are also five Disaster Recovery Centers open in Damascus, Dublin, Independence, Marion and Tazewell where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at: Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov) .

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has approved more than $12.3 million in housing and other types of assistance for more than 2,600 households.

There are more than 47 Disaster Survivor Assistance members in communities providing support. There is now one Disaster Recovery Center open in Erwin where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Counties continue to establish donation centers. For the evolving list, visit TEMA’s website .

FEMA remains steadfast in its mission to support survivors as they begin their recovery from these historic storms. The agency will continue to work with federal, state, and local partners to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by Milton and Helene.