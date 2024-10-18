Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open in Liberty, Toombs Counties

ATLANTA -- FEMA opened two additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Liberty and Toombs counties to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The centers are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Center locations:

Liberty County

Miller Park/HQ Fire Station

6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway

Midway, GA 31320

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436

Additional centers are open in Coffee, Lowndes, Richmond and Washington Counties:

Coffee County The Atrium 114 N. Peterson Ave. Douglas, GA 31533 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension Valdosta, GA 31605 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Ave. Augusta, GA 30904 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris St. Sandersville, GA 31082

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wheeler counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

