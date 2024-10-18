Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Avery and McDowell Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. - Two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) will open Saturday, Oct. 19 in Newland (Avery County) and Old Fort (McDowell County) to assist North Carolina survivors who experienced loss from Tropical Storm Helene. This is the second DRC to open in McDowell County; the first McDowell County DRC is located in Sylva.

The Avery County DRC is located at:

Maryland Community College-Avery Campus

785 Cranberry St.

Newland, NC 28657

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday

The second McDowell County DRC is located at:

A.C. “Bud” Hogan Community Center

909 East Main St.

Old Fort, NC 28762

Open: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral, or dental expenses.

Centers are already open in Asheville, Bakersville, Boone, Brevard, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Marion, Sylva and Waynesville. To find those center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362. Additional recovery centers will open soon. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.