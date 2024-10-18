FEMA May Call from Unfamiliar Phone Numbers

South Carolina residents who have applied for disaster assistance following Hurricane Helene may get a telephone call from FEMA to schedule an inspection of the damaged home, or to obtain more information to process the application. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

It is important to answer the call. A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe and livable. If an inspection can’t be scheduled, that may cause a delay in FEMA’s review of the application.

FEMA specialists may also call to get more information to process an application, or they may contact applicants who started an application and did not complete it.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . Survivors can also apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center and meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed. To find center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.