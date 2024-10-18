Assessing consumption-based emissions for the state of Oregon

In 2024, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) asked SEI to assess opportunities and policy approaches for reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with consumption in the state of Oregon, US. SEI researchers produced several analyses and discussion papers submitted as a technical report to the Oregon Legislative Assembly in September 2024. These complemented a separate legislative report﻿ submitted by DEQ on options for reducing consumption-based emissions.

