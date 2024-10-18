Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors.

Gary Price

Price, of Naples, is the Owner and Partner of Fifth Avenue Family Office Financial Consulting. He was appointed to the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. Price was previously elected as a City of Naples City Council Member and was appointed to the Participant Local Government Advisory Council. Price earned his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

###