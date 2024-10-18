Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,989 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors.

 

Gary Price
Price, of Naples, is the Owner and Partner of Fifth Avenue Family Office Financial Consulting. He was appointed to the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. Price was previously elected as a City of Naples City Council Member and was appointed to the Participant Local Government Advisory Council. Price earned his bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Gary Price to the Florida Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Board of Directors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more