Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Todd Panzer as Chair, Lola Gonzalez, and Brittney Morley to the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County.

 

Todd Panzer
Panzer, of Ocala, is the Owner and Nurse Practitioner for Panzer Concierge Medicine. He currently serves as the Acting Chair of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County. Panzer earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Brenau University and his master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Georgia.

Lola Gonzalez
Gonzalez, of Ocala, is the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Investigator for Accurate Background Check, Inc. She is the Founder of the Hispanic Business Council in Marion County. Gonzalez currently serves as the Chair of the Heart of Florida Health Center.

Brittney Morley
Morley, of Ocala, is the Owner and Broker of Ocala’s Finest Real Estate Agency. She is the recipient of the Certification of Appreciation from the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County. Morley is currently working towards a bachelor’s degree in business from the College of Central Florida.

 

