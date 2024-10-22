Loanspark joins BDO Alliance USA to Offer Business Lending as a Service to its Members’ SMB Customers

Loanspark partners with BDO Alliance USA, enabling CPA firms to offer business lending services, bridging funding gaps & enhancing customer advisory services.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loanspark , the market leader in BLaaS (Business Lending as a Service), continues to provide business lending services to independent members of the BDO Alliance USA and their customers, as part of its Business Resource Network. Loanspark's BLaaS enables CPA and CAAS providers to offer their SMB customers essential business lending solutions. This service helps SMB customers bridge their funding gaps and boosts BDO Alliance USA members' value by enhancing customer retention and strengthening brand value. As part of this program, Loanspark will offer BDO Alliance USA members not only the technology but also a dedicated team of lending professionals to ensure business customers are serviced with all of their financing needs to support their growth. The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals.“By integrating Loanspark's business lending services into our program, we're empowering our members and their clients with even greater resources to achieve their goals,” said Tom Takasaki, BRN National Practice Director. “We strive to establish relationships with product and service providers that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members and their clients need.”Michael Barnett, Founder and CEO of Loanspark, said: “SMBs face significant hurdles in securing funding and managing cash flow. CPA and CAAS firms are greatly positioned to step up and address these challenges head-on. Given the need to support SMBs with fair and equitable financings, the time is now for CPA and CAAS firms to get involved. This approach in supporting the SMB customers, not only strengthens their brand but also shows that these firms value their customer loyalty and want to meet their most pressing needs. We are excited to join the BDO Alliance USA community. BDO’s focus on business innovation and the excellence of their Alliance program are incomparable.”By joining forces with the BDO Alliance USA, Loanspark is poised to empower growing businesses and professional services firms with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive market. Both organizations are committed to delivering unparalleled value and support to their clients, helping them navigate financial challenges and achieve their growth objectives with confidence. As Loanspark and BDO Alliance USA embark on this journey together, they look forward to making a lasting impact and driving success for years to come.About LoansparkLoanspark is a subscription-based, embedded Business Lending as a Service provider, committed to reshaping small business lending. This commitment goes beyond traditional stakeholders, as it prioritizes the needs and challenges faced by SMB owners, creating a more accessible and advantageous lending environment for their businesses. With a focus on excellence, transparency, and inclusivity, Loanspark bridges the gap between business success and community prosperity, establishing itself as a trusted leader in the financial industry.About BDO Alliance USAThe BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. Participants in its Vendor Marketing and Learning Vendor Programs include non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation.For more information about Loanspark, please visit:Website: www.loanspark.com Phone: 1-877-81-SPARKEmail: sasha@loanspark.com

