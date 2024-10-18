Governor Kotek Wraps Ups Visits to the Nine Federally Recognized Tribal Nations within Oregon's Borders

Today, Governor Kotek announced that she fulfilled her commitment to visit with all nine federally recognized Tribal nations in 2024, completing her visits from March through September. The goal of the visits was to deepen government-to-government partnerships with Tribal nations representing the peoples who have inhabited Oregon since time immemorial.

During the visits, Governor Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson met with elected Tribal leaders, tribal government staff, tribal citizens, tribal publications and community members to listen and learn about each Tribe’s history, current successes, plans for the future, and how Oregon can be a partner on mutual interests, issues, and unique needs. They toured traditional and ancestral homelands, natural resources projects, culturally significant areas, tribal health and community centers, tribal language programs, housing initiatives, childcare and early learning facilities, and tribal economic development enterprises.

“Every Tribe welcomed us with warmth and generosity. I am so grateful for their hospitality and willingness to engage in the meaningful conversations of government-to-government collaboration,” Governor Kotek said. “What I’ve taken away from these visits is the profound benefit each Tribal government brings to their citizens and the surrounding communities.

“Everyone we met leads with a commitment to community, culture, history, and the natural world. Leading with these values, the Tribes provide access to transportation, health care, food, housing, education, and much more. Anyone who respects good governance and public service has much to gain from consultation and partnership with each Tribal nation. As Governor, I will always look to those doing the work for their expertise and consultation on how I can continue to be a Governor for the entire state.”

A Flickr album with photos from each visit is linked here.

Highlights from each visit are linked below:

