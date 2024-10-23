LOVE Kendall County Kids to Host Fundraising Carnival on November 2, 2024

LOVE Kendall County Kids, a local nonprofit, hosts their second annual Karnival For Kids Fundraiser

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOVE Kendall County Kids (LKCK), a nonprofit committed to supporting local children in need, is thrilled to announce its second annual Karnival 4 Kids Fundraiser, scheduled for November 2, 2024, at Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne. This exciting event will raise essential funds for LKCK’s various programs that combat food insecurity and offer vital resources like meals, beds, and school supplies.

Event Details:

• Date: November 2, 2024

• Time: 11:00 PM – 3:00 PM

• Location: 31205 Frontage Rd #10, Boerne, TX 78006

• Admission: Free entry, tickets for games and activities

The carnival will feature multiple bounce houses, carnival games, local food vendors, and live entertainment, making it the perfect event for families and individuals to come together for a great cause. Proceeds from the event will directly support LKCK’s mission to help local Kendall County kids in need of essential services, including meals, beds, school supplies and more.

Key Stats:

• 12,000 meals delivered annually to children in need

• Over 100 beds provided to children lacking a proper place to sleep

• School supplies given to hundreds of local students each year

These numbers reflect the vital role LKCK plays in improving the well-being of Kendall County’s children, ensuring they have access to the basics many take for granted.

Beth Webster, Executive Director at LOVE Kendall County Kids, expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming event:

“This carnival is more than just a fun day out—it’s a chance for the community to come together and make a real impact on the lives of local children. The funds raised will allow us to continue providing crucial support for kids who need it most.”

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

LKCK is actively seeking sponsors for this year’s carnival. Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate, with various sponsorship packages available. Sponsorship not only provides exposure to thousands of attendees but also offers the opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of children in the community. Sponsor benefits include event signage, promotional space, and acknowledgment on digital platforms.

To become a sponsor or make a donation, please visit www.lovekckids.org or contact LKCK at (830) 249-6000. Your support will help continue vital programs that directly impact children in need throughout Kendall County.

