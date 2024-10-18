Total Sport Solutions Powers SMASH PICKLEBALL’s First Facility in London, Ontario

TSS Pickleball Logo

New facility is the first of nine to open across the region in the upcoming months.



LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMASH PICKLEBALL is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first facility in London, Ontario, on October 19, 2024, marking the beginning of a new era for pickleball enthusiasts in the region. Total Sport Solutions (TSS), a leader in high performance court installations, is proud to partner with SMASH PICKLEBALL as the official supplier for this exciting project.SMASH PICKLEBALL is expanding across Canada and has multiple franchise opportunities available in Ontario. There will be an exclusive announcement at 1pm on October 19, 2024 during their grand opening event to discuss their expansion more. Total Sport Solutions is playing a key role in bringing their high-quality courts to life, ensuring the best playing surfaces for players of all skill levels.“We are excited to bring SMASH PICKLEBALL’s vision to life,” said Ian Lintott, President and CEO of Total Sport Solutions. “This project is a perfect example of our commitment to providing top-tier sports facilities that enhance community engagement and active living. The courts at SMASH PICKLEBALL will offer a premium playing experience that pickleball players will love.”As a major supplier to the growing pickleball community, TSS is leveraging its expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands of the sport's fast-growing popularity. The project with SMASH PICKLEBALL further cements TSS’s reputation as a trusted provider of durable and high-performance pickleball courts across Canada.“In Canada, the number of pickleball players far exceeds the availability of proper facilities. As a result, many players are left playing in community centers, church basements, or resorting to taping lines on tennis courts," said Ed Sater, Founder of SMASH London. "At SMASH, we’re determined to change that. We’re committed to providing premium, purpose-built indoor pickleball facilities that meet the needs of the growing pickleball community."Join the Celebration:The grand opening of SMASH PICKLEBALL’s London location on October 19 from 9:00am to 5:00pm will feature exciting activities, demonstrations, and opportunities to explore the facility’s world-class courts.Stay tuned for the big announcement of SMASH’s next locations, where TSS will once again play a pivotal role in the installation process. Join them at 1040 Wharncliffe Road South, London, Ontario.-30-For more information about Total Sport Solutions and its work in the sports community, visit totalsportsolutions.ca or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Total Sport Solutions:Total Sport Solutions is Canada’s premier supplier of innovative sports flooring and court systems, dedicated to enhancing community sports facilities with durable, high-quality surfaces. From pickleball courts to gymnasium floors, TSS provides cutting-edge solutions that empower athletes and communities to excel. Visit totalsportsolutions.ca to learn more.

