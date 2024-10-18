Juvenile Escapee Apprehended, Returned to Secure Custody

State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended the last juvenile who on October 17 escaped from the Edgecombe Youth Development Center.

Officials with the N.C. Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention received assistance from the Rocky Mount Police Department, the Rocky Mount Fire Department, Alcohol Law Enforcement, the N.C. Department of Adult Correction, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Nash County Sheriff's Office, taking Eric M. back into custody around 2 pm in Rocky Mount. He has been returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention youth development center.