INVOKE Public Sector awarded SBIR Phase III contract with the United States Air Force for Robotic Process Automation
Industry’s First Phase III Designation for RPA as a Service, demonstrates the Department of Defense’s Strategic Adoption of Automation to Support the MissionATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVOKE Public Sector, a leading RPA and Intelligent Automation services and solution provider, today announced the US Air Force has awarded INVOKE with the coveted Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III procurement contract for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Development as a Service. This contract builds on the extensive work INVOKE has performed in partnership with the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) and the Business and Enterprise Systems (PEO-BES) organization for the past 3 years. As the only RPA solutions vendor earning the Phase III designation, INVOKE has been established as the Air Force’s provider for RPA solutions, setting the standard for the Department of Defense.
Matthew M. Roberts, Program Manager, DAF RPA Center of Excellence, added “The DAF RPA Center of Excellence has awarded a SBIR Phase III to INVOKE Public Sector to continue developing robotic process automations for all facets of Air Force operations. INVOKE’s outstanding work with the Rapid Sustainment Office under a SBIR Phase II, to develop automations for our supply chain operations made the decision to continue working with them a no-brainer. Their ability to rapidly develop and deploy automations is critical in the ROI realization that automation can provide, and we look forward to continuing this partnership moving forward.”
This Phase III contract supports the US Air Force’s focus to freeing Airmen to focus on the mission by leveraging automation to reduce administration and drive operational efficiencies. The RPA program has been a high-growth success at the Air Force in part due to the strong collaboration between INVOKE and UiPath, the leading provider of Robotic Process Automation software. Over the past three years, INVOKE has worked closely with UiPath to launch and scale the Digital Wingman program for the Air Force, aimed to grow the RPA program and create an automation-mindset for Airmen by successfully training thousands of citizen developers, supported by INVOKE’s professional development team. Along with the delivery of many enterprise-grade automation projects by INVOKE, the Air Force’s RPA program is delivering impactful benefits with a foundation established to scale even further.
“It’s amazing to see how the Airmen have been able to adopt RPA and accelerate the pace in such a short time,” said Neel Joshi, Partner and Head of INVOKE Public Sector. “We are extremely humbled by the continued trust the Air Force has placed in INVOKE to help with this journey. INVOKE is proud to be yet another example of how the SBIR program helps accelerate the pace of innovation by bringing experience and learnings from leading commercial solution providers to the Federal Government. We are excited to be part of the mission and what is rapidly becoming the largest RPA program in the world.”
About INVOKE Public Sector
INVOKE Public Sector is an Intelligent Automation services and solution provider focused bringing commercial learnings and leading practices to the Public Sector. INVOKE provides solutions related to Robotic Process Automation as a Service, focused on supporting its customers through all stages of the automation lifecycle. Through innovative solutions and services, INVOKE is on a mission to simplify the customer journey of digital transformation through the lens of Intelligent Automation.
Johnny Ramondino
INVOKE Public Sector
+1 7703760606
info@invokeinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn