Prime Minister Golob: "Migration must be viewed comprehensively, based on the principle of unity and solidarity"

SLOVENIA, October 17 - In a press statement on the sidelines of the meeting, Prime Minister Golob said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski had presented a roadmap for Ukraine's victory, including an immediate invitation to join NATO. He said that each of the EU Member States had presented its views, some of them with reservations. "As far as Slovenia is concerned, we support Ukraine's path to NATO. However, the exact timing depends on consensus among all NATO members. We are not yet at a stage where we can discuss a concrete timeline," he noted.

President Zelenski also called on EU Member States to provide €35 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed Slovenia's support for additional aid but emphasised that it must be targeted and properly organised.

The European Council held an in-depth discussion on European migration policy, touching on new approaches recently proposed by some Member States. "Illegal migration is undoubtedly one of the most significant political issues for the entire European Union. The measures presented today by the Commission Chair are much broader than these few new projects. We are aware of these new initiatives, and there are varying opinions among Member States. The discussion is not yet finalised, so I cannot comment on the decision. But we have to be aware that these projects are only experiments in a certain direction, and we all know that they will not have a major direct impact," he said.

As an example, he cited the project for a new migration centre in Albania with a capacity for a few hundred migrants, contrasting it with the over 100,000 illegal migrants in Europe. The Prime Minister said that for the time being, the EU would only monitor how the new centre approach actually works. "Slovenia will not deviate from the unified stance of the Member States, as we always advocate for a united solution. We will also maintain a united position today. However, I believe that such a centre, as currently conceived, will not significantly affect the situation in Slovenia," he said.

"The current debate highlights the need to view migration comprehensively, based on the principle of unity and solidarity. We must tackle this challenge before it reaches Europe's borders, through greater dialogue with transit countries and, above all, with countries of origin," stressed the Prime Minister. He also warned against the instrumentalisation of illegal migration in so-called hybrid warfare, particularly by Russia and Belarus along the eastern borders. "Above all, we need to strike the right balance between protecting human rights and preventing their abuse," he added.

Prime Minister Golob also commented on the shifts in European migration policy. "There are two ways to interpret these changes: one could argue that European migration policies have so far been ineffective, resulting in a sharp shift in political discourse and public opinion; on the other hand, measures like the suspension of Schengen are economically damaging and unsustainable. That is why I welcome the search for new solutions," he said. He also highlighted the European Commission’s proposals, such as strengthening Frontex, which he supports. "This includes empowering Frontex to operate more effectively beyond EU borders to prevent illegal migration closer to its source, rather than only after migrants have entered EU territory," he explained.

Regarding the EU's potential funding for migration centres outside its borders, the Prime Minister noted that this issue has not yet been tabled, partly due to differences in the types of centres. "Not every centre is the same. There are deportation centres, where individuals without rights are detained, and then there are centres focused on training and education, helping people acquire language skills and prepare for legal entry into the EU," he said.

The Prime Minister also commented on the lengthy implementation of the Migration Pact. "The Migration Pact will not take effect for another two years, and in my view, that is far too late," he observed. Among the immediate measures, he called for stronger actions at the EU's external borders and beyond. "Slovenia is committed to ensuring that we take measures in transit and origin countries. The measures must be implemented immediately. Slovenia is also committed to this and to devoting more resources to it in the future. The cost of inaction is far greater than the total investment we will make in third countries," he concluded, adding that Slovenia is well-prepared for the faster implementation of migration-related legislation.