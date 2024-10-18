Sixteen East Tennessee Driver Services locations to close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Johnson City, Greeneville, Blountville, Sevierville, Alcoa, Morristown and Oak Ridge Driver Services Centers and Driver Services at the Johnson, Grainger, Sullivan, Hawkins, Unicoi, Claiborne, Cocke, Hancock and Jefferson County Clerk partner locations will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.

Location Closing Monday, Oct. 21

Johnson City Driver Services Center - 4717 Lake Park Drive, Johnson City

Johnson County Clerk - 222 West Main Street, Mountain City

Grainger County Clerk - 8095 Rutledge Pike #103, Rutledge

Sullivan County Clerk - 3258 Highway 126, Suite 101, Blountville

Locations Closing Tuesday, Oct. 22

Greeneville Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 1210 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville

Hawkins County Clerk - 110 East Main Street, #204, Rogersville

Unicoi County Clerk - 100 Main Street, Suite 100, Erwin

Locations Closing Wednesday, Oct. 23

Blountville Driver Services Center - 3769 Highway 11-W, Blountville

Claiborne County Clerk - 1740 Main Street, Tazewell

Cocke County Clerk - 111 Court Avenue, Room 101, Newport

Sevierville Driver Services Center - 1220 Graduate Drive, Sevierville

Locations Closing Thursday, Oct. 24

Alcoa Driver Services Center - 244 South Calderwood Road, Alcoa

Hancock County Clerk - 418 Harrison Street, Suite 98, Sneedville

Jefferson County Clerk - 760 Justice Center Drive Ste. A, Dandridge

Location Closing Friday, Oct. 25

Morristown County Driver Services Center - 1551 East Morris Boulevard, Suite 2, Morristown

Oak Ridge Driver Services Center - 475 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.