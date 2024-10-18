For Immediate Release:

October 18, 2024

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Halts Sale of Senior Lifetime Passes for Hunting and Fishing

Topeka, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced today that it has stopped selling the 10-year combination of hunting and fishing licenses for Kansas residents aged 65 to 74. The decision follows the discovery that the statute authorizing the department to sell the licenses at a reduced rate had expired. The licenses were commonly called a Senior Lifetime Pass because after a resident reaches age 75, they are no longer required to purchase Kansas hunting and fishing licenses.

The Senior Lifetime Pass was established by the Kansas Legislature in 2012 through Senate Bill 314 (K.S.A. 32-9,100), along with several other discounted licenses for seniors. In 2023, the other discounted hunting and fishing licenses were made permanent with the passage of House Bill 2039.

“When we discovered the authorization for the Senior Lifetime Pass had lapsed, I instructed staff to stop selling them,” said KDWP Acting Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “All licenses were sold in good faith, and the Senior Lifetime Passes already issued will remain valid. While we must stop selling this pass, we are exploring regulatory and statutory options to offer additional discounted rates for seniors in the future.”

Annual senior licenses for Kansas residents ages 65 to 74 remain available at significantly discounted rates. The Resident Senior Annual Hunting License is $15; the Resident Senior Annual Fishing License is $15; and the Resident Senior Annual Combo license for hunting and fishing is $25.

Licenses can be purchased online at license.gooutdoorskansas.com or by phone at 1-833-587-2164. Licenses are also available at various locations statewide.

For more information about licenses, permits and fees, visit ksoutdoors.com/license-permits.

###