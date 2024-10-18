Council President Friedson to Hold Media Availability on Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, October 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 18, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2024—On Monday, Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Friedson will highlight the Council’s expected straw votes on the 2024-2028 Growth and Infrastructure Policy, which establishes standards for evaluating public infrastructure such as schools, transportation systems, and water and sewer services, and the impact that new development may have on this infrastructure.

Friedson will also preview the Council’s Board of Health meeting and the joint Planning, Housing and Parks and Education and Culture Committee work session on the Clarksburg Library Affordable Housing Feasibility Study.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on October 21 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

