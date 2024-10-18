Hungry Howie’s Love, Hope & Pizza Campaign Features A New ‘Pink Pizza’ to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Hungry Howie’s Features 16th Annual Love, Hope & Pizza Campaign with A New ‘Pink Pizza’ to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

16th Annual Love, Hope & Pizza Campaign Donates 50 Percent of Pink Pizza Sales to Breast Cancer Awareness Programs

It’s an honor to contribute to such a vital cause, and we’re grateful for our customers’ support in helping to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.” — Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hungry Howie’s, famous for creating the iconic Flavored Crust Pizza , has launched its 16th year of LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA. The annual campaign is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Hungry Howie’s, has raised over $5 million for NBCF since launching the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign in 2009.In this year's Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, Hungry Howie's is unveiling a new addition to its Secret Menu: the limited-time large Pink Pizza. Priced at only $12, this vibrant pizza features fresh mozzarella and edible pink glitter, symbolizing hope and solidarity. The pizza is served with a choice of Hungry Howie’s Flavored Crust. Available now till October 27, 50 percent of the Pink Pizza sales will be donated directly to NBCF.During the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign, Hungry Howie's will once again serve its pizzas in distinctive pink pizza boxes, further raising awareness about breast cancer. A portion of proceeds from all items sold in these special pink boxes through October 31 will benefit NBCF's initiatives. Customers can also contribute by rounding up their bill or making donations of $1, $5, or $10 during checkout.‘Women affected by breast cancer are our mothers, daughters, sisters, co-workers and customers,” comments Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida. “At Hungry Howie's, we are very proud of the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign in raising funds for breast cancer awareness. It’s an honor to contribute to such a vital cause, and we’re grateful for our customers’ support in helping to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.”Breast Cancer Statistics· Approximately 264,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S. each year.· 1 in Every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.· There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors currently in the United States.· Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.For more information about Hungry Howie's, please visit www.HungryHowies.com . For additional details about NBCF, visit www.nbcf.org About Hungry Howie’sHungry Howie’s Pizza is Florida’s ‘flavorite’ neighborhood pizza place and the creator of the original flavored pizza crust. With 200+ locations in Florida, and one of the nation’s largest pizza franchises, every Hungry Howie’s restaurant is proudly locally owned & operated. Hungry Howie's satisfies even the biggest appetites with flavored crust pizza, Howie bread, buffalo-style wings, oven-baked subs, baked pasta dishes, and fresh salads. They proudly make all the pizza dough fresh daily in house and carry 8 delicious flavored crust options.About the National Breast Cancer FoundationNBCF is recognized as one of the most respected breast cancer organizations in the world, and helps women by providing early detection screenings, including mammograms, breast health education, and a supportive community. NBCF has received the highest 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, America's premier charity evaluator, for 17 years.

