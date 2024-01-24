Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Announces The Launch of Its New Low Cost Online Cremation Services
The new Online Direct Cremation is easy and can be arranged completely online from the comfort of your home.
As the premier leader in cremation, we already offer many options for cremation in all price ranges, and knew it was important to add a simple, more affordable online option.”PALM HARBOR, FL, US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, a family owned community funeral home, is proud to announce the launch of its new Low Cost Online Cremation Services. The online service gives families an opportunity to make simple cremation arrangements completely online at the time of need. This service will be added to the wide variety of cremation packages currently offered at Curlew Hills and is available at CurlewHills.com immediately.
— Keenan Knopke, President & CEO of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
“We consistently strive to meet the needs and wants of families today,” comments Keenan Knopke, President & CEO of Curlew Hills Memory Gardens. “Being able to make cremation arrangements online at an affordable price is a need that was just not being met in our community. We are very proud to say that now it is.”
Curlew Hills’ online cremation arrangements include a complete direct cremation service that is simple, streamlined and requires no in-person visits with all documents being signed digitally. Families can arrange everything necessary from the comfort of their home quickly and simply. Curlew Hills’ licensed funeral directors are available by phone 24 hours a day to assist families with the online process.
“As the premier leader in cremation in our community, we already offer many options for cremation and services in all price ranges, and knew it was important to add a simple, more affordable online option for families that truly wanted something simple,” continues Mr. Knopke. “It’s a convenient and straightforward solution for those who prefer to purchase online.”
According to Smallbusiness.com, an average of 263 million American consumers shop online each year, a number which continues to grow steadily.
For more information about Curlew Hills' simple Low Cost Online Cremation services, visit CurlewHills.com or call 727.789.2000 for immediate assistance.
About Curlew Hills
Recognized as Tampa Bay’s premier cremation experts, Curlew Hills Memory Gardens is a family owned funeral home, cemetery, crematory and pet cemetery which was established in 1979. With a spacious 6,500+ square foot funeral home and a pristine 30-acre cemetery, the company provides comprehensive funeral, cremation, burial and pet services to families of Pinellas, Pasco and Western Hillsborough counties. The large cemetery property, named “Best Cemetery in America” by American Cemetery & Cremation Magazine, is also recognized as the leading family owned, community focused Crematory, Funeral home and Cemetery in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Times “Best of the Best” Award for 2023.
