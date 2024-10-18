Building 164 Affordable Apartments in Kingston

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced construction has begun at Golden Hill Apartments, a 164-unit affordable housing project in the City of Kingston. The $87 million project, bolstered by a $10 million award from the inaugural round of Governor Hochul's Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund aimed at unlocking housing potential in the region, is built on a 20-acre site that was formerly the Ulster County Jail. The development will be a multi-generational community that serves families, seniors and households in need of support services. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 1,100 affordable homes throughout Ulster County. Golden Hill Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“New York is committed to finding creative ways to address our housing crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in building supportive, environmentally-friendly and inclusive communities is one of our top priorities. We look forward to welcoming residents to their new home once the project is complete.”

Golden Hill will include two mid-rise apartment buildings, four townhomes and a central community building. All apartments will be affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Nearly half of the apartments will be reserved for senior households aged 62 and older. Forty-eight apartments will be set aside for households in need of onsite support services, including families that have experienced homelessness.

Ulster County’s 2021 Housing Action Plan identified the redevelopment of the Ulster County Jail site as a key step in addressing the County’s growing affordable housing needs. The project complements the State’s $500 million capital fund, announced as part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, to build new homes on state-owned property including former correctional facilities. There are multiple community, municipal and health services in the area, including the Ulster County Department of Health, Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County, post office, rehabilitation center and several pharmacies. The site is near downtown Kingston which was recently redeveloped as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative with improved streetscapes and public transportation.

Golden Hill is designed to be a highly-efficient, all-electric development pursuing both the U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home certification and Enterprise Green Communities “Plus” level of certification, which recognizes the most exemplary green developments that are moving towards or achieving zero-energy homes. Each building will have a rooftop solar array that will generate roughly 700 kWp of renewable energy combined. The project incorporates green design standards, including maximizing benefits of solar heat gain in winter and solar shading in summer, high-performance windows and providing energy recovery systems for space heating and cooling as appropriate.

Pennrose and Family of Woodstock are the co-developers of the project. Family of Woodstock will also provide the onsite support services such as case management and care coordination services, crisis intervention and financial counseling.

All buildings will have free broadband internet access. A series of landscaped outdoor areas will link the buildings together with five playgrounds customized for different age groups, exercise and recreation spaces, planting garden, outdoor plaza, electric-vehicle chargers, parking and a wooded trail connection to the adjacent Empire State Trail. The project will also include the construction of a new community hub that will feature a community room, fitness center, mail facility, community porch overlooking the central green, and a child care facility open to the public. Ulster County Area Transit will bring a new bus stop to the property, providing convenient public transportation options for residents and visitors.

HCR financing for Golden Hill includes Federal and State Tax Credit programs that generated approximately $41 million in equity, $42 million in housing bonds and $8.7 million in subsidy. The development received a $902,000 grant through HCR’s Clean Energy Initiative program, created in partnership with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided a subsidy loan of $15 million from its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and is administering operating funding for the supportive units provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative. Empire State Development contributed $10 million from the inaugural round of its Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, an initiative designed to boost housing supply in the region through support for diverse projects including vibrant mixed-use developments, transit-oriented housing near major commuting hubs and critical infrastructure improvements that will enable future housing growth. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provided a $1.68 million grant toward the solar power system from its Climate Smart Communities grant program.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York provided an Affordable Housing Program General Fund subsidy to Family of Woodstock of approximately $1.5 million. Ulster County allocated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to demolish the former jail structures. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Patrick Ryan allocated $1 million to the Golden Hill project from the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. The City of Kingston will provide a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement at $620 per unit and an $18,000 per year Community Impact Fee with annual increases for the length of the Community Impact Fee and PILOT agreements.

Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Golden Hill is transforming valuable vacant land into 164 safe, modern and affordable apartments where families can thrive for generations to come. This $87 million multi-generational development that will offer support services, energy-efficient amenities and family-friendly features exemplifies the importance of our work combating the housing crisis across the State. We are grateful for our partners including the City of Kingston, which was one of the first certified Pro-Housing Communities. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her bold vision and leadership.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “ESD is proud to support the Golden Hill Apartments project through the Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund. Transforming the former Ulster County Jail into a vibrant, cross-generational housing community exemplifies our commitment to creating sustainable and inclusive neighborhoods. This investment not only provides essential affordable housing for Kingston’s residents but also revitalizes the area, fostering a stronger and more connected community for all.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The transformational Golden Hill Apartments will provide Ulster County residents with healthy, supportive and affordable housing that hosts renewable solar and incorporates high performing appliances among other energy efficiency measures. Projects like Golden Hill demonstrate how the redevelopment of aging buildings can be a win-win for residents and the community at large and NYSERDA is excited to see it break ground.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Grant program has awarded more than $70 million to municipalities across the State to advance climate action and local climate leadership and achieve the State’s climate targets. DEC grant funds helped support Ulster County’s vision to transform the former jail into affordable housing while also promoting sustainability, reducing the use of fossil fuels, and advancing a clean energy transition.”

Congressman Pat Ryan said, “From day one as County Executive, I’ve been a champion for this project, including directing $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to this critical development. I’m so damn proud to see it moving forward. Seniors across our community are under tremendous pressure due to the housing crisis. This project not only creates new critically needed units during a dire housing shortage, but also includes a bold plan to provide support services to individuals on-site. I will continue championing innovative housing projects like this across the Hudson Valley to combat the housing affordability crisis.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “When completed, Golden Hill Apartments will provide working families in Ulster County with critically-needed safe, affordable housing and connect formerly homeless families and older adults to resources they need to thrive in their community. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s strong support of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and her commitment to increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing options in communities across New York State.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Federal investment is critical to addressing the affordable housing crisis across the State and nation. I’m proud to have secured $2.5 million in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations that will go toward the creation of the new Golden Hill complex with 164 affordable apartments in Kingston. This funding will help develop an inclusive, energy-efficient, multi-generational community for Ulster County seniors, families and residents in need of support services. I’ll continue fighting for more resources to make housing more affordable and accessible for New Yorkers.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Golden Hill Apartments are raising the bar for the future of upstate housing, showing how we can bring affordable homes online that embrace green design, are connected to high-speed broadband and come with supportive services to meet people where they are. I’m proud to have helped secure state funding in our housing budget to support this project, and I want to thank co-developers, Ulster County Government, Pennrose and Family of Woodstock for their partnership in making it happen. It’s a great example of how working together at all levels of government can make real progress in addressing the housing crisis."

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “We are thrilled that construction has begun on this transformative mixed-use development in Kingston where the County jail once stood, and I want to thank NYS Homes and Community Renewal, Pennrose, Family of Woodstock and the many partners who helped us get here. The Golden Hill development will create more than 160 units of affordable and senior housing, and is exactly what community development should be, reflecting our community’s diversity and serving its diverse needs. The project features a climate-responsible design that is energy-efficient, all-electric and powered with solar, and includes a community garden, supportive on-site services for our most frail seniors, child care for families and easy access to public transportation and the beautiful Wallkill Valley Rail Trail. It’s truly a dream project and we are grateful for the important assistance of the Momentum Fund and Governor Hochul’s leadership, as well as generous support from the State Homeless Housing Assistance Program.”

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Visnauskas for their ongoing commitment in helping Kingston meet our housing goals. The partnership between Pennrose, Family of Woodstock, and Ulster County will allow this former jail site to be the new home for 164 individuals and families. I am very much looking forward to seeing this project completed and continuing to work with all of our dedicated partners to bring more invaluable projects like this to fruition.”

Pennrose Regional Vice President Dylan Salmons said, “We’re proud to work with HCR, UCHDC, Family of Woodstock, project partners and the local community to transform a vacant, underutilized site into sustainable, mixed-income housing that will serve families in Kingston for generations to come. In addition to preserving affordable housing, plans for the site will enhance open space, improve access to social services, and serve as a direct downtown connector.”

Family of Woodstock Executive Director Michael Berg said, “Family of Woodstock is proud to be part of the Golden Hill development which will provide affordable housing for people working in the County. Family of Woodstock will provide 48 units of Permanent Supported Housing for homeless families and individuals, and will manage a much needed two shift day care center in the proposed community building.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 45,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro Housing Certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. To date, more than 160 communities have been certified, including the City of Kingston which was one of the first to be certified.