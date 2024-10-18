Maine DOE Update – October 18, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Upcoming Fall Reporting Due Dates

Fall reports are due soon for validation and/or certification by School Administrative Units! All reports require review, validation, and/or certification by superintendents. | More

News & Updates

Maine DOE Seeking Applicants for Assessment RFP Evaluation Committee

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking proposals for a statewide reading and mathematics assessment, per State of Maine procurement regulations. A critical step in the Request for Proposals (RFP) process is the scoring of proposals. Maine DOE is seeking the involvement of Maine educators in this process through participation in the RFP Evaluation Committee. | More

FY26 Funding Estimates for Opening or Expanding Public Pre-K Programs – Survey Due by Friday, Nov. 8

If your school administrative unit (SAU) is opening or expanding a pre-K program in the 2025-2026 school year, you are eligible to receive funding on your FY26 ED279 for children you enroll in these new or expanded pre-K programs in 2025. This means you will receive the funding for enrollment in the same year that you enroll the pre-K children, without a year delay. | More

Register for McKinney-Vento Fall Regional Meetings 2024 Through the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is hosting McKinney-Vento Fall Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and discuss resources available to students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. They will also receive a brief training on the practical implementation of emotional intelligence and restorative practices to create a culture of care and “felt safety” in school from Stacey Barlow and Kellie Doyle Bailey of the Maine DOE. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Caribou Technology Center Criminal Justice Students Host 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, students in the Caribou Technology Center’s Criminal Justice program collaborated with the Caribou Fire Department to hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Caribou Community School. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Reminder: Deadlines Approaching for Early Learning Mini-Grant and Other Professional Learning Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is sending a reminder of the following opportunities: Kindergarten Transition Mini-Grant Opportunity (deadline approaching) and Maine DOE Early Learning Team office hours. | More

Integrating Literacy Through Map-Making with David Sobel

The Interdisciplinary Instruction team in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is excited to welcome David Sobel, educator and author of Mapmaking with Children, to Maine on Friday, Nov. 8 for an all-day workshop exploring the connections between map-making and literacy. | More

Maine Department of Education Provides Free Professional Learning Opportunities Through the Pine Projects

The Pine Project. This first-in-the-nation Maine DOE initiative aims to foster inclusive school environments by helping readers to explore themes of immigration, diversity, and belonging. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

